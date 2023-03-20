INTERVIEW: Future plans for Green Bay schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What’s next for Green Bay schools? The school district is seeking input for it’s future plans.

Residents are being asked to complete a survey as the district mulls over plans for dealing with declining enrollment, along with aging and inefficient buildings, they are seeking the opinions of district families.

Currently, there are nine plans under consideration. A 26-member, citizen facilities task force will make its recommendation in May and the school board will vote on a plan in June.

To participate in the survey mentioned in this video, click here.

The interview in the video above explains more.

