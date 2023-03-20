Brown County’s REACH-A-Child Program replenished after AT&T donation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will each receive children’s books and drawstring backpacks to replenish their first responder bags as part of the REACH-A-Child™ program, thanks to a $10,000 contribution from AT&T that is supporting first responders across Wisconsin.

REACH-A-Child and AT&T will deliver refills of children’s books and drawstring backpacks for the 20 and 22 first responder bags currently maintained in the vehicles of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. Each refill includes 20 new children’s books and a number of drawstring backpacks.

Both agencies will also receive 250 additional children’s books for use in community engagement activities.

REACH-A-Child provides sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments with First Responder REACH BAGs that contain a variety of children’s books given to children at the scene of an accident, house fire or other crisis. The goal is to redirect the children’s attention from the crisis at hand, allowing them to experience an educational escape from their fears.

A joint news release from the organizations said the donations were handed out Monday.

