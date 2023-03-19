SNOW CHANCES CONTINUE THIS WEEK AS SPRING BEGINS

Spring arrives at 4:24 PM CDT Monday... but several chances of snow remain in the forecast for the week ahead. We probably won’t have a real case of “spring fever” for a while if the current weather pattern holds.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with more clouds late. Lows will be in the 20s with some teens across the Northwoods. Gusty breezes slowly ease tonight, but brisk wind chills in the teens are likely.

Clouds increase Monday as a weak cold front sags in from the north. A few afternoon snow showers or sprinkles are possible but we’re not expecting much fanfare. Afternoon highs will be near 40 in the Fox Valley with cooler 30s across the Northwoods and milder mid 40s across the south and southwest. Winds become northeasterly during the day but only 5 to 10 mph.

Additional snow or rain showers are possible Tuesday as a warm front lifts across our area. Highs look to be mainly in the 30s with some low 40s possible across the South. The best chance of snow in the near term could be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in the Northwoods where several inches are possible. There may even be a little snow down into the Fox Valley depending how temperatures play out. A switch to rain showers is expected during the day Wednesday as temperatures surge into the mid and upper 40s.

We may get clipped by a little snow or rain Thursday as a disturbance moves just to our south. Highs stay in the low 40s. Friday is looking good with highs in the low 40s and a little more sunshine.

There is a chance of some snow in the region next Saturday... but data is all over the place at the moment. We’re just going to put a 20% chance in the forecast and keep highs in the 40s. Stay tuned as the week goes on.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 5-15 G25 MPH

MONDAY: SW/NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cold. Breezes ease late. LOW: 24

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few PM snow showers or sprinkles. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered rain and snow showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Morning mix then rain. Turning milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible SOUTH? HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. HIGH: 46

