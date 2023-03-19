Raptors take on the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory

Toronto will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg...
(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of game 6 of an NBA first-round playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toronto Raptors (35-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (50-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 29-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 14-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Raptors have gone 20-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 17.5 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 18 the Bucks won 130-122 led by 37 points from Jrue Holiday, while Fred VanVleet scored 39 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

VanVleet is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River
Crime scene tape
One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Driver arrested for drunk driving in Winnebago County
Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide

Latest News

Man arrested after allegedly bringing gun into library
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues
FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks to reporters after a hearing on...
Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns
An Oshkosh police officer fired on a charging driver near a parking lot on N. Main St. on March...
Oshkosh cop shoots, wounds suspect who drove at officers