One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Hortonville, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

At approximately 11:24 a.m., officers from Hortonville Police Department were dispatched to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Hortonville, Wis. for a report of two unresponsive individuals. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and an adult male with serious injuries. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the male was taken to a local hospital.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

No further information was released by law enforcement agencies.

.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide
Oshkosh PD investigates shooting with officer involved
Driver shot and wounded by Oshkosh police
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River

Latest News

WATCH: De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title
WATCH: De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title
Spring brings warmer temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder temps are on the way
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
A person of interest is in custody
Brillion basketball celebrates WIAA D3 state title
WATCH: Brillion basketball celebrates WIAA D3 state title