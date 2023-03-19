One person found dead, another seriously injured in Hortonville

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a death in Hortonville, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

At approximately 11:24 a.m., officers from Hortonville Police Department were dispatched to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Hortonville, Wis. for a report of two unresponsive individuals. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and an adult male with serious injuries. Officers immediately began life saving measures and the male was taken to a local hospital.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

No further information was released by law enforcement agencies.

