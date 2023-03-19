De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere High School won the WIAA Boys Basketball Division 1 State Tournament with a 69-49 romp over Arrowhead Saturday night.

The Redbirds first title since 1934 made history as the first 30-0 undefeated season in WIAA history.

Mr. Basketball, John Kinziger, paved the way with 24 points, while his brother Zach Kinziger added 19.

“I am just so excited,” Kinziger said. “We worked hard every day with so much defense. We showed it off this weekend and I am so excited to bring the gold ball back to our community with so much support.”

“It’s so special,” said coach Brian Winchester. “These guys hit it on the head. We were playing for our team, our school, our community. To be able to do this here and cap off a perfect season? I can’t even descirbe it. I am so proud of these guys and the rest of our team.”

Enjoy the highlights above.

