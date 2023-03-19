De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title

The Redbirds first title since 1934 made history as the first 30-0 undefeated season in WIAA history
WATCH: De Pere makes history with 30-0 record and state basketball title
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere High School won the WIAA Boys Basketball Division 1 State Tournament with a 69-49 romp over Arrowhead Saturday night.

The Redbirds first title since 1934 made history as the first 30-0 undefeated season in WIAA history.

Mr. Basketball, John Kinziger, paved the way with 24 points, while his brother Zach Kinziger added 19.

“I am just so excited,” Kinziger said. “We worked hard every day with so much defense. We showed it off this weekend and I am so excited to bring the gold ball back to our community with so much support.”

“It’s so special,” said coach Brian Winchester. “These guys hit it on the head. We were playing for our team, our school, our community. To be able to do this here and cap off a perfect season? I can’t even descirbe it. I am so proud of these guys and the rest of our team.”

Enjoy the highlights above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Suspect was arrested near a YMCA
Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide
Oshkosh PD investigates shooting with officer involved
Driver shot and wounded by Oshkosh police

Latest News

Brillion basketball celebrates WIAA D3 state title
Brillion basketball celebrates WIAA D3 state title
De Pere stays perfect, reaches state title game behind Mr. Basketball John Kinziger
De Pere stays perfect, reaches state title game behind Mr. Basketball John Kinziger
WATCH: SMC basketball falls in state semis after Kenesie's record 51 pts
WATCH: SMC basketball falls in state semis after Kenesie’s record 51 pts
WATCH: Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game
Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game