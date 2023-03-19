BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINE FINALLY.... ACTIVE WEATHER STARTING TUESDAY NIGHT

High pressure has finally moved over the Midwest bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures! Even though high pressure has moved in, winds are still going to be breezy from the west-southwest gusting up to 30 mph. With highs predicted to be in the mid 30s, wind chills will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As high pressure moves over the Mississippi River, two weak systems from Canada will move southward towards the upper Midwest which will bring back the cloud cover for Monday. Fortunately, the temperatures will not impacted from these systems with highs staying consistent in the lower 40s.

The two systems could bring an isolated chance for snow flurries up north early Tuesday morning, but besides that the systems will not bring a solid chance for precipitation. The better chance of precipitation will come from a stronger system off the lee of the Rockies. This will bring a wintry mix chance for Tuesday night then a rain chance for Wednesday as it moves over Minnesota. Then, another system forms further south although there are chances we could see another wintry mix for the southern part of the area. It’s not a good chance now, but the system could move further north pushing the wintry mix chance into our area by Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine & warmer, still breezy. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly sunny, clouds increase by nightfall. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered rain and snow showers. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and very mild. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow (SOUTH)? Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing, partly cloudy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. HIGH: 44

