Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office squad car
By WBAY News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office found two people dead inside a home Saturday.

Deputies arrived to the home around 5:15 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is calling the deaths suspicious.

A person of interest is in custody. There is no danger to the public.

Action 2 News is continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest as soon as we learn more.

