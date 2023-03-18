Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River

TOWN OF WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office found two people dead inside a home Saturday.

Deputies arrived to the home around 5:15 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is calling the deaths suspicious.

A person of interest is in custody. There is no danger to the public.

Action 2 News is continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest as soon as we learn more.

