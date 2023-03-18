Suspicious death investigation underway in Town of Wolf River
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office found two people dead inside a home Saturday.
Deputies arrived to the home around 5:15 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office is calling the deaths suspicious.
A person of interest is in custody. There is no danger to the public.
Action 2 News is continuing to follow this story and will bring you the latest as soon as we learn more.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.