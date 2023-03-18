SUNNY SUNDAY ON THE WAY, MORE UNSETTLED BY MIDWEEK

The last weekend of winter has had a wintry start across the region with cold air, gusty winds, and scattered snow showers. Things will be better on Sunday.

We are going to have a cold night tonight with lows mainly in the teens. Wind chill values near zero are possible late as brisk breezes between 8-16 mph continue. Snow showers taper during the evening and clouds will gradually clear overnight.

Plan on sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. This is still below the average high of 42°. Winds from the WSW may gust up to around 30 mph and that will make it feel more like the 20s in the afternoon.

Things will be a bit more unsettled heading into the work week. Some late day sprinkles or flakes are possible by Monday afternoon and evening but odds of rain & snow are higher during the day Tuesday. We should be warm enough for rain showers on Wednesday before another chance of wintry mix or rain occurs on Thursday. Highs near 40° look likely both Monday & Tuesday, with a brief surge into the mid and upper 40s on Wednesday. We’ll fall back into the lower 40s to close out the week.

Don’t forget, spring officially arrives at 4:24 PM CDT Monday afternoon. True spring-like air may have to wait until the end of the month or early April. Time will tell.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/W 8-16 MPH

SUNDAY: W/SW 10-20 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Brisk & cold. Wind chills near 0°. LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A few PM sprinkles or flurries? HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Chance rain & snow. HIGH: 40 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Cloudy & milder. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Chance of rain or mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 45

