ONE MORE DAY OF FLURRIES... THEN SUNSHINE & MILD HIGHS ARRIVE

Saturday will be the last day of snow flurries as the same strong system that has been lingering since Thursday will bring one last round of windy and cloudy skies. Snow flurries will form behind the system and with Lake Superior providing moisture, it’s a good setup for flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected so travel will be fine, but winds will still be breezy from the northwest between 15-25 mph. It’s going to still feel way colder than it actually is with highs in the 20s and feel like temperatures in the single digits. As the system moves off, high pressure from Canada will push out any remaining cloud cover by Saturday night. Temperatures will still be cold though with lows in the teens and wind chills near zero degrees.

By Sunday, the high pressure will bring sunshine and begin the rapid warmup with highs in the mid 30s. Then by Monday, highs will be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves over Illinois. It’s going to feel like spring!

Models are indicating some active weather will be arriving starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing back to back through Friday of next week. It looks to be mainly rain, but a wintry mix is possible from time to time.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Chance of isolated snow flurries, cold & windy. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Another cold night. Wind chills near zero degrees. Gradual clearing. LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine and milder highs. Breezy winds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny, mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Chance of late wintry mix. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. Cloudy & mild. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, then late chance of wintry mix. HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: More chances of rain and late wintry mix. HIGH: 42

