Man arrested after allegedly bringing gun into library

A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun into a library at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
(NBC15)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun into a library at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The 25-year-old man was seen loading the gun in Gola Meir Library on Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.

A spokesperson for the university police department said officers responded within two minutes but by the time they arrived the man had left.

Officers tracked him down in an off-campus neighborhood and arrested him. No one was injured.

The police spokesperson said the university did not send out a campus-wide alert or evacuate the library because the man had left by the time officers arrived and didn’t present an active threat.

Most Read

Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Oshkosh PD investigates shooting with officer involved
Driver shot and wounded by Oshkosh police
A Suamico house was hit by a car a third time when an SUV went off the road March 15, 2023
Suamico house hit by car a third time; homeowner says he is ‘fed up’
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues
FILE - Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette speaks to reporters after a hearing on...
Wisconsin Democratic Secretary of State La Follette resigns
An Oshkosh police officer fired on a charging driver near a parking lot on N. Main St. on March...
Oshkosh cop shoots, wounds suspect who drove at officers
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) looks on during an NFL football game...
Wide receiver Allen Lazard signs 4-year deal with Jets