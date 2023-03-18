Driver arrested for drunk driving in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 9:58 AM, a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to check on a vehicle in the ditch near County Highway MM and Clark Road.

When the trooper arrived, he saw a person sitting in the vehicle, appearing impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted, and as a result, 44-year old Jesse D. Hoppe from Menasha was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

He was transported and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division. The matter is still under investigation, pending the legal blood sample results.

