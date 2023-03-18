De Pere stays perfect, reaches state title game behind Mr. Basketball John Kinziger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere reached 29-0 on the season with a 55-44 win over Kettle Moraine in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament semifinals Friday night.

John Kinziger, who was named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball earlier in the day chipped in 15 points while Will Hornseth led the way with 19 in De Pere’s win.

“The game didn’t go as planned,” Kinziger said. “We didn’t come out as hard as we should have. But we have worked all season for this moment. We can’t be more excited to go to the championship with a chance for the gold ball.”

“Tomorrow probably won’t be any different,” Hornseth said. “It will be super physical. That’s the game plan people are going to come in and try to stop me with, stop anyone with. We have to battle back and go just as hard if not harder.”

Meanwhile, in the other D1 semifinal, Neenah fell to Arrowhead, ending the Rockets repeat bid.

