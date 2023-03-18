Brillion basketball celebrates WIAA D3 state title

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Brillion boys basketball won the WIAA D3 basketball crown Saturday, beating West Salem 61-55 in the title game. The Lions, avenging a loss to that same foe in last year’s state semis.

“We got beat up in that game last year, and we knew what type of team they had,” said coach Chad Shimek. “We knew if we were going to get this point we were going to have to beat somebody very similar to West Salem. Every one of our guys improved, worked in the offseason and stayed humble.”

Jeremy Lorenz led the way with 26 points.

“This program the last four years has done a lot for me,” Lorenz said. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been up and down. I mean, we didn’t win many games my freshman year. I think going out there tonight I knew I wasn’t going to let anything out on the floor. That’s why when I went down with that ankle injury, I couldn’t walk but I was getting back out there. It’s really the whole community behind us , it makes it easy for us to go out there and play hard, and play for them.”

