BLUSTERY & CLOUDY SATURDAY... PASSING LIGHT SNOW

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a few flurries possible from time to time. A brisk wind can be expected. While lows stay in the teens, wind chills could dip into the single digits below zero. Look for cloudy skies and brisk winds through Saturday. An occasional light snow shower is possible with little to no accumulation. Highs will stay in the middle 20s... about 15° below average.

This cold snap will be short-lived. Skies turn mostly sunny for Sunday with highs back into the mid-to-upper 30s. Spring officially begins Monday and temperatures will rise into the 40s. Our weather is quiet to begin the week, but turns progressively more unsettled. There may be a few sprinkles/flakes Tuesday with a better chance for rain showers Wednesday. Another round of steadier rain/mix could develop on Friday as well.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and brisk with a few flurries. LOW: 13 (chills below zero)

SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with spotty snow showers. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine and getting warmer. Still brisk. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers... a wintry mix possible north. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix. HIGH: 45

