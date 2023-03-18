4 people displaced by building fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a possible chimney fire on Allouez Ave in Bellevue on March 18.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic and the second floor of the two-story duplex. The fire in the attic was knocked down in under then minutes, limiting the damage to the adjacent structure.

Four people were displaced, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. No cause for the fire was given.

