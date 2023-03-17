WINDY AND COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND

If your traveling early this morning, be alert for icy spots on untreated roads. Moisture from last night’s rain and wet snow may freeze to the pavement. Sidewalks and parking lots may also have icy spots, so watch underneath your feet.

You may also be shivering on your St. Patrick’s Day... Strong west winds, gusting around 35 mph, will be driving much colder weather into northeast Wisconsin. Daybreak highs will be just below the freezing mark, with temperatures falling into the 20s. Our wind chills will be in the teens during the day, with even colder “feel-like temperatures” tonight.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through tonight. Some flurries or lake-effect snow showers will be possible, especially across northern Wisconsin. Don’t be surprised if there’s some minor snow accumulation in the Northwoods through tomorrow.

The weekend will continue to be rather blustery. Highs will be held to the chilly 20s on Saturday, with 30s and sunshine returning on Sunday. We’ll be back in the seasonable 40s on Monday, which is the first official day of spring... And we’ll eventually get some spring-like showers during the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 20-30+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: A wee bit windy. Cloudy and colder. A few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 30, with chills in the teens

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly NORTH. LOW: 13, with late wind chills near 0

SATURDAY: Wind-chilly. Cloudy with snow showers... Up to 1″ possible NORTH. HIGH: 24 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as windy. First official day of spring. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Periods of rain. An early mix possible NORTH? HIGH: 46

