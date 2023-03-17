WBAY at 70: A loving reunion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday marks exactly 70 years since WBAY went on air in Northeast Wisconsin. We’ve been celebrating the occasion for months and today some familiar faces helped us ring in seven decades.

“It’s history flashing before your eyes, and it’s all together in one big room, so special, we are really lucky,” said longtime anchor Bill Jartz. As soon as the doors opened here at WBAY to celebrate our 70th anniversary, it brings instant memories.

“Most fun I have ever had in my life, never a job for me,” said Chuck Ramsay, former WBAY anchor. A home to so many legends for years. Legends this man, former news director Tom McCarey, hired. He says he looked for 4 things: “1. Do they pop off the screen, have that personality, 2 got to be smart, 3 ambitious and 4 have to be honest,” said McCarey. “My job was to hire good people and get out of their way and let them do their job, no secret to it.”

“In 70 years, you’ve covered 14 other governors, 4 Green Bay Packer Super Bowl wins, major milestones in our state and countries history and countless stories highlighting what makes this corner of the world northeast Wisconsin so special,” Governor Evers said in a speech while declaring Friday “WBAY-TV Day.”

“Local news is vitally important and there aren’t places to get local news anymore, very few outlets, so the trust and credibility of WBAY is second to none and I hope it continues for the next 70 years,” said Susan Finco, former WBAY anchor and reporter. Some stayed for a few years, while others much longer.

“I walked in these doors in 1969 and never looked back,” said Jim Dillon, former WBAY assignment manager.

Even McCarey jokes about his time here, starting at “12 B.C.”

“We did everything live, no video back then. We had film, film breaks,” McCarey said.

A lot has changed over the years here at WBAY-TV, but one thing has remained – the people.

“People have always had a special place In their heart, always has for employees, but how do you pop in and come back, this gives people a reason to come back,” said anchor Cami Rapson.

And for our viewers to continue tuning in each day: thank you for sticking with us.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.