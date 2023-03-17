WBAY at 70: Colonel Caboose

Russ Widoe hosted a long-running children's show on WBAY-TV
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A voice you probably haven’t heard in decades: “We’re continuing here about my life as Colonel Caboose. The reason we were called -- I thought of that wonderful name because they gave me a Lionel train set I was supposed to use on the air.”

In an audio interview years after his show ended, Colonel Caboose, whose real name was Russ Widoe, said he wanted kids to learn from his show. His daughter, Judy Paulson, talked with our Jeff Alexander.

“He was really born to do this kind of thing. Just with an amazing sense of humor and an incredible quest for knowledge and wanting to share that,” remembers Judy.

Widoe started out in radio. But when the young medium of TV came calling, he jumped at the chance to have a show. It started around 1955 and ran for ten years on WBAY. He wasn’t just Colonel Caboose in the afternoons -- he also had a morning program.

“I read news, I gave markets, and did everything -- household hints, you name it,” Widoe said in the interview recorded decades ago.

“Two-and-a-half hours a day he was live on television, five days a week. By his reckoning, he was probably on television more than anyone maybe in the whole United States,” says his daughter, Judy.

Education was his mission. On his show, Widoe taught kids about science and music. After he retired from being Colonel Caboose, he created an agency, NEWIST, at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay that produced children’s educational television.

But his daughter knows his greatest impact might have been one-on-one.

“So that was really the magic of the Colonel Caboose: Popeye cartoon theater, where he was Colonel Caboose, was the chance for kids to come down and actually interact with him. That was special.”

Colonel Caboose at WBAY
Colonel Caboose at WBAY

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh Police Shooting
Oshkosh police officer shoots man armed with rifle
Xperience club Green Bay
Xperience Fitness is closing all Wisconsin clubs
Smoke from a barn fire east of Denmark on June 29, 2023
Cows rescued from New Denmark barn fire
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
COLD FRONT PUSHES SMOKE OUT BY TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BETTER AIR QUALITY THIS WEEKEND
Woman accused of leaving Ulta Beauty with $3,967.00 worth of unpaid merchandise. 06/26/2023
Ulta Beauty store in Menomonee Falls hit by thefts, more than $7,000 worth of items stolen

Latest News

Interstate 41 traffic in Green Bay
DOT: Busiest holiday travel will be 10 to 5 Friday
(Source: AAA Arizona)
AAA offers free lifts to impaired drivers over long holiday weekend
Interstate 41 traffic in Green Bay
Looking ahead to 4th of July traffic
Police lights generic
Man with 8 warrants leads pursuit in Fond du Lac County
Matthew Brown-Edwards (file image)
Two Rivers man found guilty of killing 8 week old