WBAY at 70: Colonal Caboose

70 years of WBAY
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A voice you probably haven’t heard in decades: “We’re continuing here about my life as Colonel Caboose. The reason we were called - I thought of that wonderful name because they gave me a Lionel train set I was supposed to use on the air.”

In an audio interview years after his show ended, Colonel Caboose, whose real name was Russ Widoe, said he wanted kids to learn from his show. His daughter Judy Paulson talked with our Jeff Alexander.

“He was really born to do this kind of thing. Just with an amazing sense of humor and an incredible quest for knowledge and wanting to share that,” remembers Judy Paulson.

Widoe started out in radio. But when the young medium of TV came calling, he jumped at the chance to have a show. It started around 1955 and ran for ten years on WBAY. He wasn’t just Colonel Caboose in the afternoons - he also had a morning program.

“I read news, I gave markets, and did everything - household hints, you name it,” Widoe said in the interview recorded decades ago.

“Two and a half hours a day, he was live on television, five days a week. By his reckoning, he was probably on television more than anyone maybe in the whole United States,” remembers his daughter Judy.

Education was his mission. On his show, Widoe taught kids about science and music. After he retired from being Colonel Caboose, he created an agency that produced children’s educational television.

But his daughter knows his greatest impact might have been one-on-one.

“So that was really the magic of the Colonel Caboose: Popeye cartoon theater, where he was Colonel Caboose, was the chance for kids to come down and actually interact with him. That was special.

Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
