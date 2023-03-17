WATCH: SMC basketball falls in state semis after Kenesie’s record 51 pts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Mary Catholic was fell playing as the #1 seed in the WIAA Division 4 boys basketball state tournament on Thursday after Kenosha St. Joseph’s Eric Kenesie scored a state tournament record 51 points. Enjoy the highlights above.

“It’s a little frustrating because he’s making every shot he took, but also in another way it’s pretty impressive what he’s doing,” said SMC senior Daniel Griffith. “Like, scoring the most points ever in a playoff game. You’ve just got to give all the credit to him. It’s tough to go out this way, but super proud we were able to get here in the first place.”

“They’ve set the tone and the path for the program and the other players and I think the other guys to aspire to,” said SMC head coach Paul Bradshaw.

