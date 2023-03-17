UW budget plan would drive up student costs as much as 5.4%

File photo of University of Wisconsin campus.
File photo of University of Wisconsin campus.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman’s plan to increase tuition, fees and room and board costs next year would drive up undergraduate student expenses as much as 5.4% next year, according to an analysis released Friday.

Rothman announced earlier this month that he would ask the Board of Regents for a 5% tuition increase. The new analysis indicates his plan also includes raising undergraduate student fees and room and board costs as well as increasing costs for specific programs and raising graduate students’ tuition.

The analysis includes a campus-by-campus breakdown of the plan’s impact.

Undergraduates from Wisconsin would see their total costs next year increase anywhere from 3% at UW-Madison to 5.4% at UW-River Falls. State residents at UW-Milwaukee would see a 3.7% increase; UW-La Crosse students would see a 4.6% increase; and UW-Whitewater students would see a 4.8% increase.

Undergraduates from outside Wisconsin would see their tuition increase anywhere from 2% at UW-Platteville to 5.4% at UW-Eau Claire. Out-of-state undergraduates at UW-Madison would face a 3.3% increase. The analysis did not include total cost calculations for out-of-state undergraduates.

Costs for enrolling in engineering, nursing, biomedical, business, computer science, cybersecurity, construction management and fine arts programs across the system’s 13 four-year campuses also would increase anywhere from $600 to $1,500 depending on the program and the school.

Graduate students from Wisconsin would face tuition increases ranging from 2% at UW-Oshkosh to 5.4% at UW-Eau Claire. Nonresident graduate student tuition would also increase, from 2% at Oshkosh to 5.4% at Eau Claire.

No increases in resident or nonresident tuition are planned at Madison, Milwaukee or Superior.

The regents are expected to vote on the proposal during meetings March 30 and March 31 at UW-Stout.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
A Suamico house was hit by a car a third time when an SUV went off the road March 15, 2023
Suamico house hit by car a third time; homeowner says he is ‘fed up’
An Oshkosh police officer fired on a charging driver near a parking lot on N. Main St. on March...
Driver shot and wounded by Oshkosh police
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger

Latest News

Aviation training
Newly Proposed Bill Aims to Fund Aviation school for Veterans
A 22-year-old Green Bay man who is identified as Abdullahi Ali has been charged for allegedly...
Stabbing suspect identified, charged in incident at Islamic Society of Wisconsin
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide
Gov proclamation
Gov. Evers’ official proclamation for WBAY-TV