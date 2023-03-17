Taco Bell bringing back fan-favorite Volcano Menu

Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.
Taco Bell says it's bringing back the fan-favorite Volcano Menu in June.(JJBers/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite with the Volcano Menu this summer.

The fast-food restaurant announced the menu will feature the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Taco along with lava sauce that can be an option to add to any item.

The menu was established in 1995 and this summer’s return with mark the third time it’ll be available for fans.

According to Taco Bell representatives, the menu will return to the general public on June 29 with rewards members having access on June 27.

The Volcano Menu, known for its fiery flavors, will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Taco Bell said it would release more information about the menu’s return.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County
Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect
Fans are weighing in
Packers fans are weighing in with strong opinions

Latest News

Flag pole in front of Green Bay City Hall during Pride Month in June
Race for mayor heats up in Green Bay
FILE - A guard checks vehicles entering the main gate at San Quentin State Prison on April 12,...
California to overhaul San Quentin prison, emphasizing rehab
Colonel Caboose at WBAY
Fond memories of many, many viewers: Colonel Caboose
Colonel Caboose at WBAY
WBAY at 70: Colonel Caboose
Court documents show Webb pleaded guilty to charges that could send her to prison for up to 10...
Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud