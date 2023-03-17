Stabbing suspect identified, charged in incident at Islamic Society of Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 22-year-old Green Bay man who is identified as Abdullahi Ali has been charged for allegedly stabbing a 52-year-old family member at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin in February, police announced Friday.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of First-Degree Reckless Injury o Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Bodily Harm to a Health Care Provider, Resisting an Officer, and Bail Jumping against Ali.

Police said officers arrested Ali on scene at 1512 Velp Avenue on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The victim, a Green Bay man, was treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and later released.

Police said this remains an active investigation. No further details will be disclosed at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-209900. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

