Driver shot and wounded by Oshkosh police

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person is being treated for injuries after being shot by an Oshkosh police officer early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on the 500-block of N. Main St. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers were responding to a complaint of threats.

When officers arrived, the person accused of making the threats was in a vehicle and drove at the officers. One officer fired their weapon, hitting the driver.

The DOJ says police started life-saving measures until the person could be transported to a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Police say they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the situation.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is on the scene and handling the investigation, which is required by state law. It’s receiving assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

