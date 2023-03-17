Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
(CNN) - A pair of shoes is expected to fetch up to $4 million at auction next month.

That’s because the sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

It was his final season with the Chicago Bulls and commonly referred to as “The Last Dance,” as documented by ESPN.

Jordan already holds the record for the most expensive shoes ever sold at auction. A pair he wore early in his career sold for nearly $1.5 million in 2021.

And a bidder in 2022 paid just over $10 million for a Jordan game-worn jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals.

More information regarding the auction is available online.

