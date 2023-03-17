Man accused of setting off explosives outside Potawatomi Casino

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A New Berlin man faces charges after he was arrested for setting off explosives in the Potawatomi Casino parking garage. Dennis Beard is charged with two counts of possession of an improvised explosive device.

Milwaukee police say on Sunday Beard set off the homemade devices using a powerful acid, aluminum foil and a soda bottle.

Court documents say the suspect dropped the bottles out of his car before driving off. One exploded. The other started to smoke but did not explode.

Beard admitted to setting off the explosives, calling his actions “stupid.”

