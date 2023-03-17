Gov. Evers’ official proclamation for WBAY-TV

Gov proclamation
Gov proclamation(Wisconsin Gov. Evers)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s the official text from Governor Evers’ official proclamation:

WHEREAS; WBAY-TV was the first television station in the Green Bay/Appleton market and the second television station in the entire state of Wisconsin to go on the air, debuting on March 17, 1953; and

WHEREAS; WBAY-TV, Action 2 News, broadcasts in 18 Wisconsin counties, keeping a TV Household population of more than 438,000 up to date on breaking news, weather forecasts and more; and

WHEREAS; WBAY-TV produces 36 hours of local and state news, weather and sports coverage every week, covering everything from inclement weather to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Milwaukee Brewers; and

WHEREAS; as a market-leading ABC affiliate, WBAY-TV has received numerous prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for high-quality journalism over the past five years, including the Edward R. Murrow Award Overall Excellence, and WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin; and

WHEREAS; WBAY-TV is committed to improving the lives of those it serves, including through numerous philanthropic efforts, from serving as a drop-off location and broadcast partner for the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids donation drive and the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots holiday giving campaign to holding the national record for the longest-running local telethon on the same channel with the CP Telethon, which has been broadcast on WBAY since 1954; and

WHEREAS; today, the state of Wisconsin joins WBAY-TV and its dedicated team of journalists, past and present, in celebrating 70 years of quality programming, news, weather and sports coverage that is investigative, informative, inspirational and that serves as a trusted source of local and state news for Wisconsinites across the state:

NOW THEREFORE, I, Tony Evers, Governor of the state of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim March 17, 2023, as

WBAY-TV DAY

Throughout the state of Wisconsin and I commend this observance to all our state’s residents.

