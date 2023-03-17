Gov. Evers declares this Friday as WBAY-TV Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers will officially declare March 17, 2023, as WBAY-TV Day, to honor the TV news station’s 70th anniversary. Green Bay’s Mayor Eric Genrich will also declare Friday as WBAY Day for the city of Green Bay.

WBAY-TV debuted on March 17, 1953. WBAY was the first television station in the Green Bay/Appleton market and the second television station in the entire state of Wisconsin to go on the air.

Currently, the news department produces 36 hours of news, weather and sports each week. WBAY-TV, Action 2 News, serves residents in 18 Wisconsin counties and a TV Household population of more than 438,000 to keep them informed of breaking news, inclement weather and much more.

The market-leading ABC affiliate has received numerous prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for high-quality journalism over the past five years, including Overall Excellence. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeast Wisconsin.

In addition to being a legacy station, WBAY is committed to improving the lives of those we serve through numerous philanthropic efforts. WBAY-TV holds the record for the longest-running local telethon in the nation on the same channel. The CP Telethon has been broadcast on the station since 1954 and benefits CP, a local organization dedicated to providing several innovative therapy and life skills services and programming for those with cerebral palsy and other conditions.

WBAY also serves as a drop-off location and broadcast partner for the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids donation drive and the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots holiday giving campaign.

WBAY-TV and its hardworking, dedicated, passionate team of journalists both past and present is celebrating 70 years of providing quality programming, news, weather and sports coverage that is investigative, informative, life-saving, inspirational, and more, serving as a trusted, accurate source for local and state news, and a champion for community causes.

