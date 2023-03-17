Five-year-old dead after car crash in Marinette County

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 5-year-old child died after a two-vehicle crash in Marinette County, the county sheriff said Friday.

The Marinette County Dispatch received a call Thursday around 4 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on County Highway X near Newton Lake Road in the Town of Stephenson.

A statement from the sheriff said one driver, 48-year-old Kurtis Roskom from Crivitz, was traveling north on Newton Lake Road and had stopped at a stop sign. He then proceeded into the intersection when he collided with a vehicle traveling east driven by 29-year-old Dylan Klempke, also from Crivitz.

The sheriff said the collision caused the Klempke vehicle to rollover on its side, partially throwing a rear-side passenger who was not restrained. The passenger was identified as 5-year-old Stella Klempke, who was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation continues into the crash, the sheriff’s statement said failure to yield for a stop sign and lack of using a restraint appear to have been factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s statement said this is the second traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

