Embers ignite fire on roof of De Pere Foundry

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say no one was hurt after a fire at the De Pere Foundry.

The fire department was called to the foundry on S. 6th St. after reports of an explosion and a possible fire on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the roof but said there were no signs of an explosion. Crews say employees at the foundry were trying to put out the fire with fire extinguishers.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire on the roof and in the building’s insulation.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire started after a molted metal byproduct reacted with rainwater. The reaction caused embers to ignite insulation on the roof.

Workers were allowed back inside after about an hour.

