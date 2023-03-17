DL Lowry to Vikings, Packers sign S Moore and LS Orzech

(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers add a pair of special teams players as they lose a member of their front seven, Dean Lowry, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Lowry heads to the NFC North rival on a two year deal worth up to $8.5 million dollars, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The former fourth round pick played in 80 games for the Packers and racked up 15.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss over seven seasons.

Meanwhile Green Bay continues to invest in special teams by signing former 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech.

Moore, a former third round pick of San Francisco, appeared in 61 games for the 49ers and has 26 tackles on special teams over his career. Moore missed the entire 2021 campaign after suffering a ruptured Achilles before the season began.

Orzech spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was part of their Super Bowl champion team in 2021. The fourth year long snapper appeared in 34 regular season games, and four postseason contests.

