COLDER, WINDY, & SNOW FLURRIES TO START THE WEEKEND, SPRING COMING NEXT WEEK

The same system that brought rain and snow flurries early Friday morning is still lingering near the Michigan and Canada border. This will continue to keep the snow flurries around and windy northwest winds for Friday and Saturday. The west-northwest wind is predicted to be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. This will keep feels like temperatures in the teens with nighttime wind chills below zero degrees. The actual temperature will hold steady around 30 degrees and lows in the teens. A few flakes may fly, but there will be a better chance for a passing snow shower on Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs Saturday will stay in the 20s.

This cold snap will be short-lived. Skies turn mostly sunny for Sunday with highs back into the middle 30s. Spring officially begins next week and temperatures will rise into the 40s. Much of the week looks quiet, but there may be another bigger weathermaker towards the end of next week. Shocking, I know!!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 20-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered snowflakes early. Windy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Cloudy, colder with spotty snow showers. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine and getting warmer. Not as windy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late rain or wintry mix. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Wintry mix north? HIGH: 46

