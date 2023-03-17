COLDER & WINDY ON FRIDAY

Rain showers will gradually transition to wet snow early Friday morning. Once the snow begins, it should only be falling for a few hours and should be gone by sunrise. A slushy 1-2″ is possible across the Northwoods with less than 1″ expected around the Fox Valley and Lakeshore. Even though much of what falls could melt, untreated roads/sidewalks could be slippery as temperature slip into the upper 20s.

A breezy west-northwest wind is expected around 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. This will keep feels like temperatures in the teens. The actual temperature will hold steady around 30 degrees. A few flakes may fly, but there will be a better chance for a passing snow shower on Saturday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs Saturday will stay in the 20s.

This cold snap will be short-lived. Skies turn mostly sunny for Sunday with highs back into the middle 30s. Spring officially begins next week and temperatures will rise into the 40s. Much of the week looks quiet, but there may be another bigger weathermaker towards the end of next week. Shocking, I know!!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

SATURDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Rain showers turning to wet snow. LOW: 27

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered snowflakes early. Windy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Cloudy, colder with spotty snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine and getting warmer. Not as windy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Sprinkle or flake? HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late rain or wintry mix. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Wintry mix north? HIGH: 46

