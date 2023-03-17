Authorities identify couple in Outagamie County murder-suicide
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office publicly identified the people found dead in a Liberty home Wednesday as Albert Meyer, 75, and his wife, Beverly Meyer, 71. The sheriff’s office says they died in a murder-suicide.
Deputies went to the home on County Rd. S, east of County M, after one of the Meyers failed to show up for a scheduled appointment.
The investigation shows Albert killed his wife and then took his own life.
The sheriff’s office confirms it was a domestic-abuse related killing, and it urges if you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse to please contact law enforcement or a domestic abuse shelter.
