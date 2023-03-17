3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brad Spakowitz reminisces WBAY’s anniversary

Brad remembers
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For years, Brad Spakowitz has introduced news from the world of science to the viewers of WBAY.

His earliest memories date back to the early 1960′s, when he watched Colonel Caboose. He still remembers details of the set.

Later, in the early 1970′s, it was WBAY that got him hooked to Star Trek. He said that he and his classmates never had to skip school to watch episodes, since they were aired at a time when everyone had arrived at home already.

Brad’s days with the weather department are tied to another legendary member of the WBAY family: George Graphos, whose last name is actually the Greek word for weather. Brad is proud of having been a part of the team that got 24/7 weather channel started.

