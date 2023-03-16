WIDESPREAD SHOWERS THEN SNOW FLURRIES TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

We are tracking a strong winter system over the northern Midwest bringing a line of showers and snow across multiple states from the Dakotas to Oklahoma. This system will move directly over Wisconsin bringing both chances of showers and snow starting Thursday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Starting Thursday afternoon, the precipitation type will be rain as temperatures will reach the lower 40s which is too warm for snow. The rain will continue into nightfall, but once the cold front passes over the area after midnight on Friday, the rain will convert over to snow. With how quickly the front will move through, accumulation is little to none with the Northwoods possibly seeing an inch and less further south. Rain amounts are expected to be between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

By Friday, isolated snow flurries are possible as the system slows down over Ontario. The back side of the system will create the chance of snow flurries as well as keep breezy winds around from the northwest between 15-25+ mph. Little to no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, Friday and Saturday will be overcast and cooler. Once the system moves out by Sunday, high pressure will bring back sunshine and much warmer highs.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Widespread rain and breezy, very mild. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Showers to start then wintry mix after midnight. LOW: 28

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered snowflakes early. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy still, colder and a few flakes possible. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine and getting warmer. Not as windy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, even warmer. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, feels like spring. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 47

