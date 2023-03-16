WIDESPREAD AFTERNOON RAIN... THEN WINDY & COLDER

While it’s much milder this morning, our temperatures won’t rise too much today. Overcast skies will keep temperatures steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At least that’s seasonable for the middle of March.

Have your umbrella handy... Widespread rain is pushing towards northeast Wisconsin. It’s going to be a wet afternoon, with additional showers this evening. Most folks will get about half an inch of rainfall. It would be a good idea to clear off any ice or snow lingering on top of storm drains. Otherwise, you may find some standing water later today.

As our weathermaker drags a cold front across Wisconsin tonight, we’ll see a brief switch from rain to wet snow. However, the snow won’t last too long during the predawn hours. We’re expecting less than an inch of slush heading into early Friday morning. Much of the snow will be melting on the roads, but some slick spots are possible. Friday morning’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

As the storm leaves tomorrow, we’ll have a strong northwest wind. Wind gusts around 35 mph will usher in much colder weather. Tomorrow’s temperatures will hover around the freezing mark, with highs only in the 20s on Saturday. We’ll see our temperatures bouncing back into the 40s next week, just in time for the first official day of spring.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 20-30+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Rain developing, mainly this afternoon. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Wet snow late. Breezy by dawn. LOW: 30

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Windy and colder. Mostly cloudy with a few flakes NORTH. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few flakes. Still blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Turning breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. First official day of spring. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild with more melting. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Late rain. HIGH: 46

