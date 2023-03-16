Suamico house hit by car a third time; drunk driving suspected

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - People who live in a home in Suamico escaped without injury after a car crashed into their house late Wednesday night. It was the third time a vehicle crashed into their home.

Suamico first responders say an SUV went off the road and struck the home on the 1400-block of Riverside Dr. just before midnight.

While we know the people in the house were OK, authorities have not said if the driver was hurt. Photos show the car’s air bags went off.

The fire chief told us authorities suspect the driver was drunk.

The crash caused extensive structural damage, estimated around $40,000.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Joe Bertler says the house is on a corner, which he believes makes the house more susceptible to these crashes.

He also told us the same family lived in the house all three times the house has been hit.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.