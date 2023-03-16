Rodgers creates lots of traffic on social media sites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From the New York Jets’ official twitter page to the Pat McAfee Show - everyone’s eyes were on various social media pages to check the latest on Aaron Rodgers.

There was even a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio, sporting a new shade of green: A New York Jets hat.

If everything works out between the Packers and the Jets, a potential new teammate - offensive lineman Mekhi Becton - tweeted a meme, clapping ferociously, with some hard eye emojis.

Another potential new protector of Rodgers tweeted just one word: Hallelujah.

There have been a few tweets on the Packers’ twitter page, but none of them address Aaron Rodgers up until now.

