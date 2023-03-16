Many charity organizations will miss Rodgers if he signs with the Jets and moves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers has contributed to numerous charitable causes over the past 18 years. For example, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin says he’s helped with more than one hundred wishes.

Kris Teofilo, the organization’s senior regional manager, says that Rodgers contributions had a tremendous impact on children with critical illnesses to be able to meet their idol.

Through Make-A-Wish, kids wishing to meet the Packers are put up in a hotel, taken to Lambeau Field in a limo, and then get to go behind the scenes and meet all the players.

Rodgers would then greet the kids on the sidelines, have lunch with them, and take photos.

“The Green Bay Packers are so phenomenal in so many ways for making a difference for make a wish and for the kids. I know kids will continue to wish to meet the Green Bay Packers for years to come,” says Kris Teofilo.

He states that the organization couldn’t be more grateful for the contributions of Aaron Rodgers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.