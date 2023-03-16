Manitowoc police looking for hit-and-run driver

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department could use the public’s help to find a car involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Tuesday afternoon, just after 4:30, a red sedan going south and a purple Chevy Traverse going north collided at the intersection of N. 8th St. and Waldo Blvd. The red sedan took off.

Police did not say if anyone in the SUV was injured.

If you have information about this crash -- perhaps you’ve seen a car with new damage or you know an owner of a red sedan who’s suddenly using other transportation -- call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6500. The case number is 2023-00003199.

