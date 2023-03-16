Manitowoc police looking for hit-and-run driver

(WBAY file)
(WBAY file)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department could use the public’s help to find a car involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Tuesday afternoon, just after 4:30, a red sedan going south and a purple Chevy Traverse going north collided at the intersection of N. 8th St. and Waldo Blvd. The red sedan took off.

Police did not say if anyone in the SUV was injured.

If you have information about this crash -- perhaps you’ve seen a car with new damage or you know an owner of a red sedan who’s suddenly using other transportation -- call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6500. The case number is 2023-00003199.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County
Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Hall of Fame career in Green Bay
A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Marian University student found dead in Omro over the...
Vigil held for Marian University student found dead in Omro

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
A Suamico house was hit by a car a third time when an SUV went off the road March 15, 2023
Suamico house hit by car a third time; drunk driving suspected
Hazel Sanchez
WBAY at 70: Hazel Sanchez
Hazel Sanchez covers the Green Bay Packers at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in 1997
WBAY at 70: Weekend anchor Hazel Sanchez