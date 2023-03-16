“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers is certainly the talk inside every sports bar and even among people attending a concert at the Resch Center down the street from Lambeau Field. People are very divided when it comes to Rodgers but also optimistic about next season and ushering in a new era at quarterback.

While the season is still months away for the Green Bay Packers, fans right now can only speculate what the team will look like minus Aaron Rodgers after the quarterback announced his intention to play for the New York Jets.

“You know what, I appreciate everything he’s done for us. I will miss him. He’s a great player. What are you going to do?” Dan Moore from Racine said.

“I’m not really happy with him,” said an unnamed Packers fan at a sports bar. “It took too long to start this stuff. Brett Favre did the same thing.”

Another man at the sports bar added, laughing, “I watch football here and there. I think they’re a bunch of overpaid whiners, and I don’t really care too much either way.”

Others had stronger words for Rodgers’s decision to depart and his on-again/off-again desire to play in Green Bay.

”Why would you go in a hole for four days when the team that you’re playing for wants to know what you’re doing?” Al McDowell said, referring to Rodgers’s 5-day darkness retreat. “That would send a clear message. Mark Murphy and the guys, Gute, I mean good riddance to old rubbish, and he obviously wasn’t committed.”

“Totally ready for it to go away,” a woman told us, and the man who was with her added, “I am. Absolutely.”

But others are stunned that Rodgers is really leaving.

Jessica Mencheski from Green Bay didn’t hear the news until we told her. “I want a box of tissues. This is horrible.”

We did hear a sense of excitement among fans for Jordan Love to take over and see what he’s capable of now that he’s not playing in the shadow of Aaron Rodgers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.