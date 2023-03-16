3 Brilliant Minutes: Helicopter on Mars, fever medication not needed and how mushrooms might save the earth

Science can be wondrous
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amazing footage from Mars: NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flight 47 took place on March 9, 2023, and it can be seen lifting off in a video. Recorded from the rover Perseverance’s mastcam, 394 feet away from the helicopter. The images are truly fascinating.

In other scientific news: Immunologist Daniel Barreda has conducted some research about fever, and he found out that moderate fever “has been evolutionarily conserved across the animal kingdom for 550 million years.” Furthermore: “Every animal has this biological response to infection.”

Based on that information, researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have now proposed that it may be better to let a mild fever run its course instead of automatically reaching for medication.

And finally: The University of Sterling in the United Kingdom found out that growing mushrooms alongside trees could feed millions and mitigate effects of climate change. Cultivated edible mushrooms in forests could sequester 12.8 million metric tons of CO 2 and provide nutritious food for 19 million people each year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County
Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Fans are weighing in
Packers fans are weighing in with strong opinions

Latest News

Helicopter takes off on Mars
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Flight from Mars, fever remedy without meds and mushrooms to the rescue
WATCH: Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game
WATCH: Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game
Christ the Rock Community Church
Misconduct allegations at Christ the Rock Community Church found credible after investigation
Mild at first, then snow again
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few wet days on the way