3 Brilliant Minutes: Helicopter on Mars, fever medication not needed and how mushrooms might save the earth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amazing footage from Mars: NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Flight 47 took place on March 9, 2023, and it can be seen lifting off in a video. Recorded from the rover Perseverance’s mastcam, 394 feet away from the helicopter. The images are truly fascinating.

In other scientific news: Immunologist Daniel Barreda has conducted some research about fever, and he found out that moderate fever “has been evolutionarily conserved across the animal kingdom for 550 million years.” Furthermore: “Every animal has this biological response to infection.”

Based on that information, researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have now proposed that it may be better to let a mild fever run its course instead of automatically reaching for medication.

And finally: The University of Sterling in the United Kingdom found out that growing mushrooms alongside trees could feed millions and mitigate effects of climate change. Cultivated edible mushrooms in forests could sequester 12.8 million metric tons of CO 2 and provide nutritious food for 19 million people each year.

