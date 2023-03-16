Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game

Jeremy Lorenz led the Lions with 25 points and 6 blocks
WATCH: Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion Lions boys basketball team beat Lakeside Lutheran 57-55 on Thursday, advancing to the WIAA Division 3 championship game.

Jeremy Lorenz led the Lions with 25 points and 6 blocks. The Wofford commit did most of his damage in the 2nd half, scoring 18 points after the halftime break.

“He’s the guy we lean on to get rebounds, block shots, change what they do offensively,” said Brillion coach Chad Shimek. “He’s the guy on offense when we need a basket we turn too. You know, we need a free throw we want the ball in his hands.”

“Our experience last year helped us too,” Lorenz said after his Lions made it to state last year. “When they went on a run in the second half we were able to take that time out, comeback and make the right play. Just the experience of being in that moment helps you just take it one play at a time.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Two dead in Outagamie County, authorities confirm public not in danger
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Convicted felon facing new charges in Brown County
Green Bay Police recover gun, drugs after chasing suspect
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL...
“I’m not really happy with him”: Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town
Fans are weighing in
Packers fans are weighing in with strong opinions

Latest News

Notre Dame Academy wins the D2 title for the third straight time. They beat Pewaukee in the D2...
Notre Dame completes three-peat with win over Pewaukee
De Pere boys basketball wins sectional final and is headed to the state tournament
De Pere, Neenah, Brillion, St. Mary Catholic boys hoops headed to state
Laconia girls basketball wins state title
Laconia girls basketball wins D4 state title
WATCH: WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on, Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall
WIAA GBB State Tourney sees Notre Dame march on while Hortonville & Wabeno/Laona fall