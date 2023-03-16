Brillion basketball survives to advance to WIAA D3 championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brillion Lions boys basketball team beat Lakeside Lutheran 57-55 on Thursday, advancing to the WIAA Division 3 championship game.

Jeremy Lorenz led the Lions with 25 points and 6 blocks. The Wofford commit did most of his damage in the 2nd half, scoring 18 points after the halftime break.

“He’s the guy we lean on to get rebounds, block shots, change what they do offensively,” said Brillion coach Chad Shimek. “He’s the guy on offense when we need a basket we turn too. You know, we need a free throw we want the ball in his hands.”

“Our experience last year helped us too,” Lorenz said after his Lions made it to state last year. “When they went on a run in the second half we were able to take that time out, comeback and make the right play. Just the experience of being in that moment helps you just take it one play at a time.”

