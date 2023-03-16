AFTERNOON RAIN LIKELY THURSDAY... WET SNOW AT NIGHT

Skies will stay cloudy tonight and temperatures will hold in the 30s for lows. Some light rain is possible at times, but most areas will be dry at sunrise. An isolated shower is possible through the morning, but steadier rain will overspread the area during the early afternoon. Temperatures should rise into the lower 40s for highs once again.

Rain showers are likely through the evening commute. By the late evening, or early Friday morning; the rain will transition into wet snow. Those snow showers will continue for several hours, but look to be out of the area during the pre-dawn hours Friday. For the rest of Friday, steadier snow should remain in the U-P and across far northern Wisconsin. A slushy inch or two is possible around the Fox Cities and to the immediate north. Some roads may be slippery for a time Friday morning, but widespread problems are not expected. Friday will be windy with northwesterly gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the low 30s.

It will be colder on Saturday with highs in the 20s with a few passing light snow showers. We’ll be back into mostly sunny skies Sunday, and temperatures should begin to moderate for next week. Spring officially begins on Monday, and temperatures next week should turn spring-like with highs back into the 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible NORTH. Not as cold. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Clouds and fog. Rain develops. Switch to wet snow during the evening and night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Early morning snow showers with gusty winds. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery, & cold. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Not as windy or cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. First official day of spring. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but still mild. HIGH: 46

