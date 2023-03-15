WBAY at 70: Bill Jartz’s 40th anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the last several weeks, as we lead up to WBAY’s 70th anniversary on Friday, we’ve been profiling some of the people who helped establish our station’s legacy.

A familiar face you still see every night is celebrating his own anniversary this week. Bill Jartz first walked through WBAY’s doors 40 years ago.

Having the privilege to work in the WBAY newsroom for nearly 30 years, I can safely say there is no one more respected than Bill Jartz.

A graduate of Clintonville High School in 1976 -- with tremendous hair, by the way -- Bill accepted a football scholarship to play on the offensive line in Big Ten football at Northwestern University.

In 1980, with a journalism degree in hand, Bill landed his first TV job, covering sports for channel 7 in Wausau.

Three years later, WBAY came calling, and on March 14, 40 years ago, Bill arrived in Green Bay.

Over the next two years, Bill served as a sports reporter and weekend anchor before assuming the role of sports director in 1985.

That position afforded Bill some amazing opportunities, covering the outdoors, local high school and college sports, and of course the Packers.

For years, Bill called Packers preseason games and he led our station’s coverage of Super Bowl 31 in New Orleans.

Then, in 1998, Bill followed in the footsteps of WBAY legend Chuck Ramsay and transitioned to the news desk, assuming the role of lead anchor on Action 2 News at 5, 6 and 10. He’s been in that chair ever since, delivering Northeast Wisconsin’s top-rated newscasts.

But for all Bill has done for -- and meant to -- WBAY, it’s his heart for community that has secured his unparalleled legacy in our region. Bill’s commitment to giving back and helping others is truly second to none.

Over the last 30 years, Bill has emceed or served as auctioneer for literally thousands of events hosted by community organizations, groups and churches.

Bill has often said if he can use his notoriety to help those less fortunate, well then that’s the right thing to do.

The longtime voice of Lambeau Field...

The man with a deep heart for community...

And the epitomy of the character that is Action 2 News.

We all say thank you to Bill Jartz for the past 40 years.

And Bill, no retiring yet, my friend.

Bill Jartz celebrates 40 years at WBAY (WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.