Two dead in Hortonville, authorities confirm public not in danger
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead in the area of Highway M and south Hortonville. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths Wednesday afternoon.
WBAY is hearing reports of a large police presence in the area. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the public isn’t in danger. Action 2 News is sending a crew to the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated.
