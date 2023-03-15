Two dead in Hortonville, authorities confirm public not in danger

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead in the area of Highway M and south Hortonville. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths Wednesday afternoon.

WBAY is hearing reports of a large police presence in the area. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the public isn’t in danger. Action 2 News is sending a crew to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed after a semi driver says he lunged in front of the truck on Highway 29
Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi on Highway 29
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts with Green Bay Packers wide receiver...
Aaron Rodgers: “My intention is to play for the New York Jets,” awaits Packers move
Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office squad car
Vigil planned Tuesday for woman found dead in Omro apartment
Money generic
Woman accused of stealing money from business using former employee’s information

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers’s Hall of Fame career in Green Bay
File photo of road closed sign.
Intersection of Highway 54, Highway 47 in Black Creek will be closed March 20
High school culinary competition at Fox Valley Technical College
Future chefs feel the heat in high school cooking competition
High school culinary competition at Fox Valley Technical College
High school culinary competition at Fox Valley Technical College