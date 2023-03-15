Two dead in Hortonville, authorities confirm public not in danger

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are dead in the area of Highway M and south Hortonville. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths Wednesday afternoon.

WBAY is hearing reports of a large police presence in the area. Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the public isn’t in danger. Action 2 News is sending a crew to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

