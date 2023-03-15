RAIN, SNOW, & WIND TO CLOSE OUT THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs around 40, but the south wind boosting our temperatures will also make it feel colder with cloudy skies
By Keith Gibson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are finally moderating today and highs should top out in the low 40s once again. Clouds will continue to thicken and it will be breezy... but overall it’'ll be a pretty good day.

Our next weather maker will give us rain, snow, & wind as we close out the work week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for far Northern WI and the U.P. of Michigan Thursday evening through Friday. Early projections suggest the best chance of 3-6″ (or more) will be generally along and north of HWY 64... but some slushy accumulation is possible farther south,including the Fox Valley. The best chance of heavy snow will be Thursday evening though Friday morning, with lingering snow showers during the day Friday and into Saturday. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph are possible Friday and Saturday as this system swirls through the region. Look for highs in the 40s Thursday, 30s Friday, and only 20s Saturday.

Snow Potential Late Week
Snow Potential Late Week(WBAY)
Gusty Winds Friday
Gusty Winds Friday(WBAY)

High pressure moves in Sunday and that will put an end to the gusty winds while also giving us some much needed sunshine again. Fair weather sticks around for the start of next week too. Cool 30s are expected Sunday with more in the way of low to mid 40s to start next week. Some data suggest we could be near 50° by Wednesday. Wouldn’t that be nice?

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy & milder. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible NORTH. Not as cold. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Clouds and fog. Rain develops. Switch to wet snow during the evening and night. HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Snow showers & gusty winds. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery, & cold. Scattered snow showers. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Not as windy or cold. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. First official day of spring. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 45

