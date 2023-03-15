Packers fans are weighing in with strong opinions

Will he stay or will he go?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the past two seasons, fans have wondered where Rodgers would land - and even before his last season with the Packers started, many were thinking ahead to this moment. Either hopeful he’d stay, or convinced he’d go.

It’s been a range of emotions, and many fans seemed to know that this day would come. Players either retire or move on, and for Aaron Rodgers it’s looking like he’s one of those ready to move on.

“I want a box of tissues, this is horrible,” says Jessica Mencheski from Green Bay, and Nathan Motalvo from Oshkosh adds: “I’m actually surprised he stayed as long as he did.”

“I think he’s time is coming to an end. I’m excited for Jordan Love. He showed some flashes during the Eagles game, him and Christian Watson have that connection so I’m really excited to see that connection. It’s unfortunate, we had two really great quarterbacks back-to-back in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, but I ‘m excited for what Jordan Love has,” explains Quinn Myers from DePere.

“I’m ready to see him go, there’s always somebody you can pick up. The 49ers picked up Mister Irrelevant last year and he did alright,” opines John Logan from Grafton.

“Time to give the young kids a chance, you know, there’s always a replacement and hopefully Jordan Love can take over and yes, the first year may not be great but remember Rodgers’ first year wasn’t that great either, was it?,” finds Kate Logan, also from Grafton.

Both Grafton’s are in town celebrating their 55th anniversary. They added it could be worse: Although Rodgers has not made anything official yet, at least it’s not the Bears or the Vikings he’ll sign with.

